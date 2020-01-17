Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Sabra Health Car in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA, SNR, DOC, CCP, VTR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sabra Health Car ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.15. Following is New Senior Inves with a a price to book ratio of 1.37. Physicians Realt ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.42.

Care Capital Pro follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.62, and Ventas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.96.

