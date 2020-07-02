Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Paramount Group in the Office REITs Industry (PGRE, CXP, PKY, FSP, EQC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Paramount Group ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.83. Following is Columbia Propert with a a price to book ratio of 0.91. Parkway Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Street follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.99, and Equity Commonwea rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.21.

