Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of New Home Co Inc/ in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, BZH, WLH, CCS, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.85. William Lyon-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.01.

Century Communit follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.11, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.17.

