Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Navigant Consult in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, ACTG, MG, NLSN, RECN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Following is Acacia Research with a a price to book ratio of 0.55. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.47.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.65, and Resources Connec rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.92.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Resources Connec. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Resources Connec in search of a potential trend change.