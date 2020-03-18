Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Mcdermott Intl in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (MDR, PHIIK, FET, SLCA, OIS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mcdermott Intl ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.00. Phi Inc-Nv is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.02. Forum Energy Tec ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.02.

Us Silica Holdin follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.05, and Oil States Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.08.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcdermott Intl on December 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.66. Since that call, shares of Mcdermott Intl have fallen 87.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.