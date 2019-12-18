Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Matthews Intl-A in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MATW, VSEC, MINI, KAR, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Matthews Intl-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.38. Following is Vse Corp with a a price to book ratio of 1.39. Mobile Mini ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.92.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.93, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.78.

