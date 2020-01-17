Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Maiden Holdings in the Reinsurance Industry (MHLD, TPRE, RGA, ESGR, RE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.09. Following is Third Point Rein with a a price to book ratio of 0.68. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.13.

Enstar Group Ltd follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.28, and Everest Re Group rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.36.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maiden Holdings on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Maiden Holdings have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor Maiden Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.