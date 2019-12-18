Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Kona Grill Inc in the Restaurants Industry (KONA, BH, RT, LUB, DFRG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kona Grill Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.18. Biglari Holdings is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Ruby Tuesday Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.49.

Luby'S Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.59, and Del Frisco'S Res rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.85.

