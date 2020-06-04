Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Genworth Financi in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, UNM, LNC, NWLI, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.13. Following is Unum Group with a a price to book ratio of 0.31. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.32.

National Weste-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.32, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.37.

