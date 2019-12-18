Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Genesee & Wyomin in the Railroads Industry (GWR, NSC, KSU, CSX, UNP)
Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Genesee & Wyomin ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.87. Following is Norfolk Southern with a a price to book ratio of 3.28. Kansas City Sout ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.43.
Csx Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.46, and Union Pac Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.62.
