Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Ford Motor Co in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.90. General Motors C is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.50.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.94, and Tesla Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 28.76.

