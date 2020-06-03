Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Eros Internation in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (EROS, AMC, RDI, VIAB, BTN)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.19. Following is Amc Entertainmen with a a price to book ratio of 0.30. Reading Intl-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.93.

Viacom Inc-B follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.41, and Ballantyne Strong Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.45.

