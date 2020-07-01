Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Engility Holding in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (EGL, WAIR, AIR, KEYW, NPK)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12. Wesco Aircraft H is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.64. Aar Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.73.

Keyw Holding Cor follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.80, and Natl Presto Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.85.

