Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Consolidated Com in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (CNSL, ATNI, IDT, T, VZ)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Consolidated Com ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.69. Following is Atn Internationa with a a price to book ratio of 1.37. Idt Corp-Class B ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.43.
At&T Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.53, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.87.
