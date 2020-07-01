Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Cme Group Inc in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (CME, NDAQ, ICE, TRI, VALU)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cme Group Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.06. Nasdaq Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 3.16. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.24.

Thomson Reuters follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.06, and Value Line Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 6.17.

