Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Clearwater in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, UFS, GLT, SWM, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.79. Following is Domtar Corp with a a price to book ratio of 0.92. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.07.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.96, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.92.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Clearwater and will alert subscribers who have CLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.