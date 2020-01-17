Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Cit Group Inc in the Regional Banks Industry (CIT, CFNB, OPB, FNB, PACW)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cit Group Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.85. Following is Cal Frst Natl Ba with a a price to book ratio of 0.86. Opus Bank ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.92.

Fnb Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.93, and Pacwest Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.94.

