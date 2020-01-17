Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, AVX, KN, BDC, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.37. Avx Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.55. Knowles Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.62.

Belden Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.74, and Corning Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.06.

