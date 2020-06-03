Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, ECHO, FDX, RLGT, HUBG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.37. Following is Echo Global Logi with a a price to book ratio of 0.60. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.84.

Radiant Logistic follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.95, and Hub Group-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.02.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hub Group-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hub Group-A in search of a potential trend change.