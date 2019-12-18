Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, ECHO, HUBG, FDX, RLGT)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.40. Following is Echo Global Logi with a a price to book ratio of 0.68. Hub Group-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.23.

Fedex Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.31, and Radiant Logistic rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.53.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fedex Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $155.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Fedex Corp have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Fedex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.