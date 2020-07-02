Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, RGS, CSV, SERV, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.10. Regis Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.34. Carriage Service ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.90.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.88, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.05.

