Relatively Low Price to Book Ratio Detected in Shares of Aceto Corp in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, OMI, PDCO, CAH, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.02. Owens & Minor is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.30. Patterson Cos ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.33.

Cardinal Health follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.05, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.43.

