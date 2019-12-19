Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Viacom Inc-B in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (VIAB, CNK, IMAX, MCS, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Viacom Inc-B ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Cinemark Holding is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Imax Corp ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Marcus Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Twenty-First - B on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Twenty-First - B have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor Twenty-First - B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.