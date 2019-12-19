Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Veeco Instrument in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (VECO, UCTT, AMAT, MKSI, RTEC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Veeco Instrument ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Ultra Clean Hold is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Applied Material ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Mks Instruments follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Rudolph Technol rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rudolph Technol on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Rudolph Technol have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Rudolph Technol for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.