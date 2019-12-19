Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Terex Corp in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (TEX, WNC, CAT, GBX, OSK)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Terex Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Wabash National is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Caterpillar Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Greenbrier Cos follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Oshkosh Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

