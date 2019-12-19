Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Tenet Healthcare in the Health Care Facilities Industry (THC, ACHC, HCA, SEM, ENSG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Tenet Healthcare ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Acadia Healthcar with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Select Medical follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Ensign Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

