Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Pg&E Corp in the Electric Utilities Industry (PCG, PPL, WR, GXP, OTTR)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Pg&E Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Ppl Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Westar Energy In ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Great Plains Ene follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Otter Tail Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

