Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, PLD, TRNO, EGP, STAG)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Prologis Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.11, and Stag Industrial rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.25.

