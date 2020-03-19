Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Littelfuse Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (LFUS, ROG, KN, VSH, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Littelfuse Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Rogers Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Knowles Corp ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Vishay Intertech follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

