Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Lannett Co Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LCI, MYL, HZNP, PAHC, AGN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Lannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Mylan Nv with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Horizon Pharma P ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Phibro Animal-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Allergan Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Allergan Plc on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $130.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Allergan Plc have risen 46.4%. We continue to monitor Allergan Plc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.