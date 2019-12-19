Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Hooker Furniture in the Home Furnishings Industry (HOFT, BSET, TPX, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Hooker Furniture ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Bassett Furn with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Tempur Sealy Int ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Ethan Allen follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

