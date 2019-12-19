Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Assurant Inc in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (AIZ, AFG, AIG, HIG, HMN)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Assurant Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Amer Finl Group is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. American Interna ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
Hartford Finl Sv follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Horace Mann Educ rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Assurant Inc on August 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $114.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Assurant Inc have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor Assurant Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
