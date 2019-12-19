Relatively Low PEG Ratio Detected in Shares of Apollo Commercia in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ARI, LADR, STWD, AGNC, HASI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Apollo Commercia ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Ladder Capital is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Starwood Propert ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Agnc Investment follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hannon Armstrong on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Hannon Armstrong have risen 14.6%. We continue to monitor Hannon Armstrong for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.