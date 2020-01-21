Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Weyco Group in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, LKQ, GPC, CORE, POOL)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Weyco Group ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.20. Lkq Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 20.07. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 21.61.
Core-Mark Holdin follows with a a P/E ratio of 33.22, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 49.03.
