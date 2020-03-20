Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, C, USB, BAC, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.42. Following is Citigroup Inc with a a P/E ratio of 7.58. Us Bancorp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.26.

Bank Of America follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.99, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.31.

