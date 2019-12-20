Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Weight Watchers in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, HRB, SERV, CSV, BID)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Weight Watchers ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.59. H&R Block Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 11.84. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.12.
Carriage Service follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.08, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.36.
