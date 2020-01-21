Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Steel Corp in the Steel Industry (X, SCHN, MSB, ZEUS, RYI)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Us Steel Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.33. Following is Schnitzer Steel with a a P/E ratio of 6.34. Mesabi Trust ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.75.
Olympic Steel follows with a a P/E ratio of 7.51, and Ryerson Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 10.60.
