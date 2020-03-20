Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Steel Corp in the Steel Industry (X, HCC, CLF, AKS, SCHN)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Us Steel Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.18. Warrior Met Coal Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 1.74. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.05.

AK Steel Holding Corp. follows with a a P/E ratio of 2.80, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 3.78.

