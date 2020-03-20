MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Steel Corp in the Steel Industry (X, HCC, CLF, AKS, SCHN)

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 2:44am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Us Steel Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.18. Warrior Met Coal Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 1.74. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.05.

AK Steel Holding Corp. follows with a a P/E ratio of 2.80, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 3.78.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Steel Corp and will alert subscribers who have X in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest p/e ratio us steel corp :hcc warrior met coal inc :clf cleveland-cliffs inc :aks ak steel holding corp. schnitzer steel

Ticker(s): X SCHN

Contact Amy Schwartz