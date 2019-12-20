Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of United Natural in the Food Distributors Industry (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.80. Spartannash Co is next with a a P/E ratio of 6.72. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 21.12.

Sysco Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 30.42, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 73.58.

