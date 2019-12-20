Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, CNC, CI, MGLN, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.31. Following is Centene Corp with a a P/E ratio of 11.40. Cigna Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.75.

Magellan Health follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.56, and Anthem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 23.36.

