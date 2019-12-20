Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Tanger Factory in the Retail REITs Industry (SKT, CBL, SPG, ALX, GTY)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Tanger Factory ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.71. Following is Cbl & Assoc Prop with a a P/E ratio of 14.77. Simon Property ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 21.59.
Alexander'S Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.24, and Getty Realty rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 24.28.
