Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CENTA, CENT, KMB)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.37. Following is Energizer Holdin with a a P/E ratio of 17.09. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 19.68.
Central Garden follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.76, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.24.
