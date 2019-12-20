Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, ACCO, TILE, ACU, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.04. Following is Acco Brands Corp with a a P/E ratio of 7.72. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.99.

Acme United Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.14, and Knoll Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 19.43.

