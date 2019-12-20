Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Pg&E Corp in the Electric Utilities Industry (PCG, SPKE, EIX, PPL, ETR)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Pg&E Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.21. Following is Spark Energy-A with a a P/E ratio of 5.11. Edison Intl ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.94.

Ppl Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.07, and Entergy Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 16.49.

