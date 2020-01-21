Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Navigant Consult in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, ACTG, NLSN, DNB, RECN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 0.90. Following is Acacia Research with a a P/E ratio of 4.01. Nielsen Holdings ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.49.

Dun & Bradstreet follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.48, and Resources Connec rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 23.37.

