Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Msg Networks- A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, LORL, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Msg Networks- A ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.19. Liberty Br-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 10.66. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.03.

Loral Space & Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.03, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 20.25.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comcast Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have CMCSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.