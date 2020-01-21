Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Mosaic Co/The in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, MON, FMC, AVD, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.94. Monsanto Co is next with a a P/E ratio of 22.33. Fmc Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 25.32.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a P/E ratio of 25.75, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 27.77.

