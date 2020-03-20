Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Methode Elec in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (MEI, SANM, JBL, CTS, IPGP)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Methode Elec ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.12. Sanmina Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 11.39. Jabil Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.74.
Cts Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 12.99, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 14.03.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sanmina Corp on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.26. Since that call, shares of Sanmina Corp have fallen 34.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
