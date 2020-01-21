Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Luminex Corp in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (LMNX, WAT, CRL, PKI, A)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Luminex Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 23.41. Waters Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 31.79. Charles River La ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 33.38.
Perkinelmer Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 37.99, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 40.31.
