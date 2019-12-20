Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Kirkland'S Inc in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (KIRK, BBBY, WSM, HVT, AAN)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.36. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a a P/E ratio of 5.74. Williams-Sonoma ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 19.81.
Haverty Furnitur follows with a a P/E ratio of 23.04, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 25.37.
